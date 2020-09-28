1,967 new COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana, nine deaths

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 1,967 new cases of Covid-19 and nine more deaths from the disease on Saturday.

The number of tests conducted on the day were also lesser, 50,108, of which reports of 1,520 tests were still awaited as on Sunday morning. A day before, on Friday, Telangana had tested 58,925 samples and detected 2,239 new cases.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the State now stands at 1,85,833, the toll at 1,100 and the active cases at 30,234, of which 24,607 are in home isolation. Also, 2,058 have patients recovered from the disease, taking the total recoveries to 1,54,499.

Meanwhile, a man named Rafeeq from Mancherial, who was treated for Covid at Gandhi Hosital, organised an event at his hometown on Sunday, to thank the hospital Superintendent, Dr Raja Rao. Rafeeq said his health condition was serious, and that the doctors, including Raja Rao, saved his life.