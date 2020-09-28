Around 15,000 students from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh appear for JEE-Advanced

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around 15,000 students from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) on Sunday.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the exam by following Covid-19 protocol and standard operating procedure all the way from the entry to exit point.

The exam was conducted in two shifts — morning and afternoon — in 222 cities across the country, which included Hyderabad and Warangal in Telangana. There were around 250 students in each session.

Most of the candidates, who gave the exam in Hyderabad, came from other districts of the State. Ravi, who was assigned G Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science in Shaikpet as his exam centre, had left from his home in Tandur early in the morning.

Prerna, another student from the same exam centre, said, “I have come here from Zaheerabad. When I was in Hyderabad for coaching I had opted this place as my exam centre. I hired a cab and reached on time”. The students who clear the JEE (Advanced) are likely to secure a seat in the IITs, Indian Institute of Science-Bengaluru (IISc), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT) and Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy-Visakhapatnam.

MANUU to hold entrance examinations from today

Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is conducting entrance exams for admission into its regular courses from Monday. The exams are scheduled on September 28, 29 and 30. According to Registrar in-charge of MANUU, Professor Siddiqui Mahmood, around 10,000 candidates are expected to attend the entrance test at 16 examination centres across the country.

The university has taken all precautionary measures at the exam centres because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Candidates were also given an additional opportunity to choose their nearest exam centre. The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted in two sessions — morning and afternoon.

All the candidates have to mandatorily submit a copy of ‘No-Covid-19 Self Declaration’ at the examination centre in the format available on University website.