BJP's newly-appointment OBC Morcha chief Dr K Laxman wants to go all out to win over community

HYDERABAD: Newly appointed BJP OBC Morcha president Dr K Laxman is raring to tour the country to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programmes have an emotional connect with the people of Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

“The Prime Minister has done a lot for the OBCs. I intend to interact with all the sections of the OBCs and explain to them the benefits they can reap from the Centre’s schemes,” Laxman says.

Being a leader from Hyderabad, he has his eyes set on the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections too, which are likely to be held sometime in January-February, 2021.

“I will expose the grand conspiracy of the TRS government in leading the BC up the garden path. The KCR government is out and out anti-BC, and is sacrificing their interests at the altar of the AIMIM,” Laxman says, wondering how there can be 18 Muslims as corporators whose divisions have been reserved for BCs.

“The reservation status of BC-E given to them is not valid for the elections to the GHMC,” he opines, exuding confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will do well in the election.

The soft-spoken former president of the BJP’s Telangana chapter, in an interview with this correspondent, says he will supplement the efforts of the party’s State unit, headed by Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, as he prepares it for the crucial electoral battle with the TRS in the next Assembly elections.

“We will pound the TRS government which has become synonymous with corruption. In Telangana, the kind of corruption that took place during the construction of irrigation projects is mind-boggling. We will also expose how KCR has gone back on his promise of providing employment to the youth after the formation of Telangana. Very little has been done on this front after KCR rode to power in 2014,” Laxman said.

Task cut out

Laxman’s assignment would be to worm his way into the hearts of the BCs, who constitute more than half of Telangana’s population, as without their support no party can hope of coming to power.

In fact, of the 119 seats in the State Assembly, the BCs rank second with 22 seats, next only to the Reddys, who have 40.

With party leaders in Delhi insisting that the State BJP make an attempt at wresting power in the next elections to the Assembly, Laxman’s task is cut out: He will have to charm the BCs away from the TRS fold using the Centre’s schemes. “I will work tirelessly. I will put in my best efforts,” he says.

On Farm Bills

The BJP leader asserts: “A large number of BCs in Telangana are farmers. The Modi government’s farm legislations will be of great benefit to them.

"Till now, the farmer had no power when it came to fixing the price for their produce. But the new legislations will help them to decide the price, give them the freedom to move their produce to wherever they want and sell it at a remunerative rate. This does not mean, as the Prime Minister had said, that the government is doing way with MSP. It will always be there to protect the interests of farmers.”

New designation comes with bigger responsibility

Accuses KCR government of being anti-BC

