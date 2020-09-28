Centre not taking care of Telangana farmers, says state Finance Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Sunday that the TRS government accorded equal importance to the welfare of the people and the development of the State.

On Sunday, he toured Thoguta and Kondapak mandals in Dubbaka Assembly constituency and laid the foundation for various development programmes.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao proposed the new Revenue Act with an objective to resolve land disputes that have been pending for several years.

He also mentioned that the KCR government will conduct a digital survey of lands across the State to make the land records transparent. He pointed out that farmers will no longer have to run from pillar to post for their passbooks or for surveys, and noted that the officials concerned will reach their doorstep and carry out the survey.

Meanwhile, Harish criticised the Centre for not taking care of the farmers. “While the Telangana government is providing uninterrupted free power supply to the farmers, the Centre is trying to install meters to agricultural pumpsets,” he said. He also added that the State government has managed to provide MSP to all farmers.