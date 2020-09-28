COVID-19 impact: Private schools' fee hike compel many in Telangana to switch to government ones

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: In view of private schools taking advantage of the Covid-19 situation and charging parents excessively in the name of online classes, 20-30 per cent more students have joined government schools this year.

As many businesses were hit during the lockdown, most parents also saw a reduction in their salaries. Keeping this in mind, many from poor and middle-class backgrounds enrolled their children in government schools as they did not charge much for classes and gave textbooks for free.

There are about 1,300 primary and high schools in the district.