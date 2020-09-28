Non-stop downpour fills up irrigation projects in Telangana

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: Erstwhile Mahbubnagar district witnessed heavy rains on Saturday and Sunday. Several parts of Mahbubnagar city were inundated and the district registered 61.82 mm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, various irrigation projects in the district brimmed with water on Sunday. Jurala, Sunkesula, Saralasagar, Ramanpadu, Sangambanda, and Bhima projects received huge inflows.

At the Jurala project, 44 gates were lifted to release water to downstream areas. Authorities also released 25,000 cusecs of water by opening 13 gates of the Koilsagar project, located in Deverakadra mandal, as it reached its full capacity. The last time all gates of the project were lifted was in 2017. People living in low-lying areas were alerted.

Over 20,000 cusecs of water was also released from 10 gates of the Ramanpadu project located in old Mahbubnagar. 3,440 cusecs of water was released from the Saralasagar project from Madanapuram mandal following the opening of six wood siphons and two primary siphons. A total of 21,640 cusecs of water were released to downstream areas from the project. The siphons have been opened for the fourth consecutive term in the district this year.

The Nizamsagar project has been receiving huge inflows from Haldivagu and the Pocharam projects. Project engineers expect that this will continue for a few more days. As of now, the project contains 7 TMC of water, against its full capacity of 17 TMC.

Nizamabad records moderate rainfall

Nizamabad district registered an average rainfall of 4 mm during the last 24 hours. The highest rainfall received was in Varni mandal at 31.9 mm, and the lowest was at Yedapally mandal at 0.4 mm. 14 mandals did not receive any rainfall at all on Sunday, while six received excess. In Kamareddy district, the average rainfall recorded was 20.9 mm on Sunday. Eight mandals received 20 - 62 mm of rainfall

Three gates of Gadenna Vagu project opened

Due to heavy rains in parts of erstwhile Adilabad district, projects in the area have been receiving huge inflows.

The Gadenna Vagu project opened three of its gates on Sunday, releasing over 20,000 cusecs of water. Villagers in Mahagaon and Gundighaon faced transportation problems as the floodwater flowed over low-lying bridges. Road transport was also cut off in a few interior areas.