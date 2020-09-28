Rains subdued in Telangana, officials still on high alert

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After causing much havoc in the state over the last few days, the rains subdued in Telangana on Sunday, with only a handful of places receiving light to moderate rainfall.

However, all the district administrations remained on high alert as directed by the State government, considering the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rains at isolated places across Telangana till Wednesday.

ALSO READ | Hyderabad rains: Several localities affected by overflowing tanks, life brought to standstill

Further, most reservoirs in the state on both Krishna and Godavari rivers were filled to the brim, and heavy rains were recorded in the catchment areas not just in Telangana, but in the neighbouring states as well.

The Central Water Commission, on Sunday, issued an alert, which read, “Due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Bhima, Krishna and their tributaries in Karnataka and Telangana, Krishna river is getting heavy inflows from PD Jurala project in Jogulamba Gadwal district.”

Meanwhile, the temperatures across the State were 2-8 degree Celsius below normal. In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature recorded on Sunday was 24.8 degree Celsius, which is 6.7 degree Celsius below normal,as per the IMD.