By Express News Service

ADILABAD: After a tiger was recently spotted in Bejjur and Penchkalpet mandals in Komrambheem Asifabad district, farmers in the area are now afraid to go to the fields.

A cattle grazer had identified the tiger near Sallugupalli mallana gutta forest area in Bejjur mandal an few days ago.

Forest officials inspected the area and advised farmers to be on alert. The tiger had apparently migrated from the Tadoba Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra and settled in the region.