TS-EAMCET exams to begin today, over 78,000 students filled application forms

The morning session of the test will be held between 9 am and 12 pm, and the afternoon session from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Published: 28th September 2020 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University- Hyderabad (JNTUH) will conduct the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary) Common Entrance Test (TS-EAMCET) for agriculture, pharmacy and veterinary candidates on Monday and Tuesday (September 28 and 29.)

This year, over 78,000 students have applied for TS-EAMCET in these three streams.

The morning session of the test will be held between 9 am and 12 pm, and the afternoon session from 3 pm to 6 pm.

“Standard operating procedure (SOP) with Covid- 19 protocols in place will be followed for all the CET exams,” EAMCET Convenor Govardhan Reddy said.

All candidates are asked to bring a signed self-declaration, stating that they are not Corona positive or identified as a potential carrier of Covid-19.

Those who are experiencing cough, cold, sneezing or fever need to inform the authorities in advance at the test centre.

