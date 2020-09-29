Congress can easily come to power in Telangana: Manickam Tagore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC in-charge for Telangana Manickam Tagore said that the party’s goal was to come to power in Telangana. “Our aim is to bring the Congress back in power. I don’t think it is difficult,” he said.

Tagore asked the party leaders and cadre to work in a systematic manner to achieve this. Speaking to the media in Hyderabad on Monday, he said, “If the TRS goes to polls with the confidence of having money, the Congress goes to polls with the confidence of having people on our side.”

Speaking about Congress leaders being denied a meeting with the Governor, he said, “All the States in the country have Governors. But nowhere have I seen people being denied appointment to meet the Governor, except in Telangana. The rules of Raj Bhavan appear to be different from that of the rest of the country.”

He said that the Congress party was like a cricket team. “Everyone plays for the team and all the Congress leaders are struggling to strengthen the party,” he said.