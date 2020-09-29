STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Congress can easily come to power in Telangana: Manickam Tagore

But nowhere have I seen people being denied appointment to meet the Governor, except in Telangana.

Published: 29th September 2020 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Manickam Tagore

Manickam Tagore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC in-charge for Telangana Manickam Tagore said that the party’s goal was to come to power in Telangana. “Our aim is to bring the Congress back in power. I don’t think it is difficult,” he said. 
Tagore asked the party leaders and cadre to work in a systematic manner to achieve this. Speaking to the media in Hyderabad on Monday, he said, “If the TRS goes to polls with the confidence of having money, the Congress goes to polls with the confidence of having people on our side.”

Speaking about Congress leaders being denied a meeting with the Governor, he said, “All the States in the country have Governors. But nowhere have I seen people being denied appointment to meet the Governor, except in Telangana. The rules of Raj Bhavan appear to be different from that of the rest of the country.”
He said that the Congress party was like a cricket team. “Everyone plays for the team and all the Congress leaders are struggling to strengthen the party,” he said.

More from Telangana.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manickam Tagore Telangana
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp