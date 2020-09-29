COVID-19 testing comes down drastically in Telangana, some of the results still pending

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Covid-19 testing figures came down drastically in Telangana on Sunday, with the State collecting just 35,465 samples.

In fact, results of 952 of these samples were pending as on Monday morning.

The State, as a result, could only detect 1,278 new cases of Coronavirus on Sunday.

The number of tests was lower than usual on Saturday as well. As many as 50,108 tests were done, and 1,967 new cases were reported.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the State now stands at 1,87,211, of which 29,673 are active.

Meanwhile, 24,054 patients are under home isolation.

On Sunday, seven more deaths due to the virus were recorded, taking the toll to 1,107. Also, 1,932 more people recovered, taking the total recoveries to 1,56,431. Of the 1,378 new cases reported on Sunday, 254 were from the GHMC limits.

Districts that recorded comparatively higher number of cases include Karimnagar (78), Rangareddy (110), Medchal (73), Nalgonda (53) and Warangal Urban (58).According to the State government’s media bulletin, Telangana’s case fatality and recovery rates stand at 0.59 per cent and 83.55 per cent respectively, against the national averages of 1.57 per cent and 82.53 per cent.