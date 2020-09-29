Denied meeting with Governor, Telangana Congress leaders court arrest

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed at Raj Bhavan on Monday, as several Congress leaders, including AICC in-charge for Telangana Manickam Tagore and TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, tried to force their way into its premises to submit a memorandum to Governor Tamilsai Soundararajan, condemning the Centre’s Farm Laws. A altercation broke out when police personnel prevented the leaders from meeting the Governor citing Covid-19. Later, the police arrested all the Congress leaders and moved them to Goshamahal Stadium. They were released on bail afterwards.

Almost all the senior leaders of the party, including CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, MP A Revanth Reddy, MLAs D Sridhar Babu, Seetakka, AICC secretaries Bose Raju and Srinivasan Krishnan, took part in the protest. Addressing the media at Dilkusha Guest House afterwards, Uttam Kumar said that the people of the State have lost their freedom of getting an appointment with the Governor. “The Farm Laws do not address the issue of providing higher prices to farmers. The TRS and BJP are initiating anti-farmer activities,” he said, adding that the TRS lacks honesty and sincerity in opposing the new agricultural laws of the Centre.

“Everyone knows that the TRS is a secret ally of BJP. It has supported every law introduced by the BJP government in the last six years. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s government itself has been anti-farmer since the beginning. Farmer suicides have increased ever since KCR came to power in Telangana,” he alleged.

Uttam further said that the Chief Minister was trying to sabotage the nationwide protest of farmers against the laws. “Instead of enlightening the farmers about the ill-effects of the new farm laws, the TRS Ministers are organising tractor rallies in favour of the new Revenue Act passed by the Telangana Assembly,” he said. “These rallies are being organised to distract farmers’ attention from the real dangers of the agriculture laws,” he added. He announced that the Congress party would organise protests across the Telangana on October 2 in protest against the said laws.

Jagga asks Manickam not to replace TPCC chief

Hyderabad: Sangareddy MLA Jayaprakash Reddy met AICC in-charge for State Manickam Tagore in Hyderabad on Monday, and requested him not to replace TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy. He asked Manickam to consider his name for TPCC chief, if the replacement is inevitable. However, Manickam asked Jagga why he skipped party meetings.