Telangana HC directs LIC to pay Rs 50,000

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious view of the LIC’s failure to fulfil its undertaking given earlier before a single judge, regarding filling up the sub-staff non-joined posts with temporary staff who are in the merit list, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Monday imposed costs of Rs 50,000 each on the Life Insurance Corporation of India for filing three appeals challenging the orders of a single judge. The judge had directed the corporation to consider the petitioners case for appointment to the said posts.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, warned of initiating contempt proceedings against LIC if the costs are not paid within two weeks to the Advocates’ Welfare Fund.

In July last year, a single judge while dealing with petitions filed by several temporary employees of the corporation, directed the LIC authorities to consider the case only against the vacancies of non-joined posts if they are the next meritorious candidates in the merit list. The petitioners filed contempt case seeking action against the LIC for failure to implement the court orders.

Aggrieved with the orders of a single judge, the LIC has filed the present three appeals.When the matter came up for hearing, the bench pointed out that the corporation has filed appeals instead of fulfilling its undertaking given before a single judge on the issue. Besides, a contempt case is also pending in the court, the bench noted.