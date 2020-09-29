STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Health is wealth: Cherlapally prisoners make a killing rearing kamju pittas

The department is procuring day-one (newborn) chicks and raising them for 40 to 45 days in a dedicated enclosure spread on a one-acre land on the premises of the open air prison.

Japanese Quail birds, being raised at the Open Air Jail in Cherlapally, are a rich source of protein and boost immunity.

Japanese Quail birds, being raised at the Open Air Jail in Cherlapally, are a rich source of protein and boost immunity. (Photo | Express)

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The State’s Prisons Department is all set to hit two birds with one stone by training prisoners on raising Japanese Quail, a small ground nesting game bird, locally known as Kamju Pitta, which is a rich source of protein and boosts immunity. In the process, it is also making some money for the jail.

As immunity has become the buzzword in the wake of Covid-19, officials at the Cherlapally Open Air Jail are helping prisoners to start an avocation on their own after their release from incarceration. By doing so, authorities have already made a profit of Rs 20,000 for the jail as against an investment of Rs 50,000 since last June. At present, six prisoners are being trained, officials said.

The department is procuring day-one (newborn) chicks and raising them for 40 to 45 days in a dedicated enclosure spread on a one-acre land on the premises of the open air prison. In fact, prison officials have signed an agreement with Godrej company to provide quality feed.At present, chicks are being raised in two batches of 400 each. The birds will be sold after they attain a weight of around 200 grams at a cost of Rs 70 per each bird. Those interested can buy the bird’s meat (dressed) at the outlet located in the jail’s premises.

Ashok Kumar, Open-Air Prison jailer said Japanese Quail’s meat and eggs improve metabolism and treat obesity, diabetes, heart ailments,  asthma besides improving immunity. Quail’s meat is rich in protein, fibre, pyridoxine (Vitamin B6), and niacin (Vitamin B3), which strengthens memory. 

Dr Dasaradha Ram Reddy, superintendent of the Open-Air Jail, Cherlapally said, “The purpose is to encourage prisoners to learn to raise quail birds, which are in great demand.  Once they are out, they would be able to start their own farm. We will help them in availing bank loans and marketing, if they struggle initially.”

