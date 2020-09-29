STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad to get Manjeera water supply from October 1

ODF, BDL and breweries surrounding Sangareddy to get water as well; Singur project receives good inflows because of heavy rainfall

SANGAREDDY/ HYDERABAD: Manjeera water supply will soon be restored to Hyderabad, the Ordinance Defence Factory (ODF), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and breweries surrounding Sangareddy. The water supply, which was suspended by the State government to the city and various industries in February last year with the Singur project in Sangareddy reaching dead storage levels, is set to be restored from October 1. 

As the project received good inflows due to the recent rains, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) officials made arrangements for supply of water to the city. Recently, the HMWSSB MD met Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and requested permission to supply Singur water to Hyderabad, BDL, ODF and breweries near Sangareddy. The CM agreed for the withdrawal of 50 million gallons of water per day through the first phase. 

As per the information provided by HMWSSB senior officials, pumping is set to start from October 1 and the water would be supplied from Peddapur filter bed in Sadasivpet mandal. Industries were purchasing tanker water to meet their demands. Tanker water was supplied to BDL and ODF from Hyderabad by the Water Board. However, as the Manjeera reservoir downstream of Singur project did not receive enough water, the State government is considering releasing 1 tmcft of water from Singur project, said HMWSSB officials.  Officials also added that the second phase of pumping would start soon after water is pumped into the Manjeera reservoir.

Himayatsagar close to FTL
The water level at Himayatsagar - an artificial lake about 20 kilometres from Hyderabad -  touched 1.760 feet on Monday . Last week, the water level was 1,756 feet. The current water level is just 3.5 feet away from the full tank level (FTL) of 1,763.50 feet. “Once the reservoir reaches the FRL, the flood gates will open and water will be drained out into the Musi River,” an official from HMWS&SB said. 

Mahender Goud, Mayor of Bandlaguda Jagir, visited the reservoir to conduct a pooja recently. He said, “The Himayatsagar gates will be opened once the FTL is reached. If we see any rainfall in the upcoming days, we will have to lift the gates progressively.”Water Board officials are constantly monitoring the rise in water levels at both Himayat sagar and Osmansagar reservoirs. Both reservoirs saw a steady rise in water levels after the recent downpour. The current level of Osmansagar reservoir is 1772 feet, while the FTL is 1790 feet.

