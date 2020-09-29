STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Patient care hit as staff shortage affects Khammam government hospitals

According to information, out of the 72 sanctioned posts for doctors, 44 posts are lying vacant in the five hospitals.

Published: 29th September 2020 08:32 AM

Doctor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The State government has been claiming that all government hospitals are providing services on par with corporate hospitals, but the reality is far from the same. Covid-19 patients and others in the district are facing difficulties as most of the hospitals do not have the required number of staff. The district has five Vaidhya Vidhana Parishad hospitals, - one each in Bhadrachalam, Kothagudem, Manugur, Palvoncha and Aswaraopet. 

According to information, out of the 72 sanctioned posts for doctors, 44 posts are lying vacant in the five hospitals. Of the 136 sanctioned posts for nurses, only 36 are filled in Bhadrachalam, Kothagudem, and Palvoncha hospitals. The government has sanctioned 33 staff nurses posts for Manugur Area Hospital, but so far not a single appointment has been done. The post of Civil Assistant Surgeon is also vacant in all the five hospitals.

When contacted, a district level medical and health official said, “We are trying to fill vacant posts on contract basis but we are not receiving good response from doctors as everybody wants to work in towns and cities.”

More from Telangana.
