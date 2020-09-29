Public cooperation a must for Dharani success: Telangana minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Maud Minister KT Rama Rao said that the State government would offer a permanent solution to age-old concerns pertaining to properties. He conducted a meeting with the elected representatives on revenue-related matters here on Monday. The Ministers and MLAs brought to his notice the pending land disputes in their respective municipalities.

During the meeting, the MAUD Minister called upon the Ministers to gear the public up for the registration of their non-agriculture properties via the Dharani portal. He said that the citizens must voluntarily cooperate with the government to get every inch of Telangana land registered in the Dharani portal, as it would protect their rights over fixed assets. The State government has already initiated the drive, and has decided to complete the process of entering non-agriculture lands into the website within 15 days.

KTR, who held municipality-wise meetings all day, said that the government was trying to resolve property title issues in all the municipalities. “These kinds of issues are higher in towns than in villages,” he observed. He recalled that the houses constructed by the poor in government lands were regularised through GOs 58 and 59. However, a few concerns were not resolved due to various reasons, he said. “The government will take up another programme very shortly to resolve the pending issues,” he announced in the meeting.

KTR also wanted the Ministers to gather information pertaining to land-related problems. “Once the pending issues are cleared, citizens will not face any problem in selling or purchasing properties,” he said.

The Ministers and MLAs promised him that they would furnish details of all the pending problems in their respective municipalities. MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, CDMA Commissioner N Satyanarayana, and other officials were present at the meeting.

Increase cadre strength: TRESA to Chief Secy

Telangana Revenue Employees Services Association (TRESA) urged Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to formulate a new office pattern in view of tahsildars being made sub-registrars. They also wanted cadre strength in Revenue Department increased