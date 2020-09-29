STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana government school kids develop video games

Speaking about the training, TITA president Sundeep Makthala said that connecting techies based in Hyderabad with students in Makthal was a challenging task.

Visual from an online game used for representational purposes. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Students of government schools in Makthal mandal in Narayanpet district, who underwent a two-week training programme in coding by the Telangana IT Association (TITA), have learned to develop video games and animations.

 The students were trained in basic coding skills so that they could gain an understanding of logic and sequence in the programming languages. They were taught Python programming skills, using which they developed animation-based greetings and video games. 

However, he expressed happiness as the students showed a lot of enthusiasm to learn coding. Makthala added that the association would expand the coding programme for all school students across the State.

