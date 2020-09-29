Telangana share in Central taxes decreases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government received only Rs 4,649 crore as States’ share in Central taxes till August, 2020. The State’s share of taxes in the first five months of this financial year is very little. The State government’s estimation of the same in the Budget is Rs 16,727 crore for the year 2020-21.

As the Central government’s revenue has been not encouraging, the State may not get the estimated share in Central taxes this year too. It may be recalled that in the 2019-20 Budget, the estimated States’ share in central taxes was Rs 19,719 crore. However, the State received only Rs 15,988 crore.

The actual amount received is less than 18.9 per cent of the estimated amount. Indications are that this financial year too, Telangana may not the get the budgeted amount of States’ share in Central taxes. The Department of Economic Affairs, while respondig to a query of activist Sudheer Jalagam, said that the States’ share in respect of Telangana till August is Rs 4,649.42 crore in 2020-21. The DEA furnished the year-wise details of Telangana’s share in Central taxes from the financial year of 2014-15 onwards.

