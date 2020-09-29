White shirt leads to murder of auto driver in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Wearing a white shirt resulted in the murder of an auto driver Syed Moin Ali at Balapur a week ago. Police on Monday arrested three persons in connection with the murder, while a hunt is on for the main accused Mohd Parvez, who gave Rs 2 lakh supari for the murder. The accused, who were informed that their target Farhan would be wearing a white shirt, mistook Moin Ali to be Farhan since he was wearing a white shirt. Since he was also riding his friend Farhan’s bike, they killed him.

Farhan and Parvez ran a business and Parvez had invested Rs 9 lakh in the business. But Farhan had been delaying paying the amount to Parvez. When Parvez put pressure on Farhan, the latter threatened him. Fearing Farhan would harm him, Parvez hired the killers. On the night of the murder, the accused were informed that their target Farhan was wearing a white shirt. They arrived at Farhan’s home and found a man wearing a white shirt riding Farhan’s bike.