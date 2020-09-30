STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
15 corporators on Telangana minister KTR’s watchlist for poor showing

The ones who aren’t performing well may not make the cut for GHMC poll candidature.

Published: 30th September 2020 09:09 AM

KTR

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At least 15 corporators in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) are under the scanner of  MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao.The Minister is learnt to have made his displeasure with their performance clear at a meeting with the corporators and MLAs under the GHMC jurisdiction here on Tuesday. This means that the corporators may not make the cut when the candidatures are finalised for the GHMC elections.

The MAUD Minister dropped a hint about the notification for the GHMC elections being issued within a month or two — possibly in November — ahead of the end of the incumbent GHMC’s term in February next year. 

KTR, addressing the corporators and MLAs, said that the State government had taken up several big-ticket projects in the GHMC, apart from ensuring that huge investments flowed into Hyderabad. “It is now the turn of the corporators to take the message to the voters,” he said.

He asked the corporators to consult the MLAs if they faced problems, but warned them not to adopt a laid-back approach. The Minister added that the government continued to implement welfare schemes, even when the State was going through a difficult phase. 

He expressed satisfaction over the finesse with which loom workers had weaved sarees, which were now being exported to other countries. He said that the government has decided to distribute Bathukamma sarees from October 9 across the State through women groups.

The MAUD Minister also wanted the active involvement of all the corporators and MLAs in ensuring that all the graduates are enrolled as voters for the Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Mahbubnagar MLC graduate constituency.

