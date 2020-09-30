29,091 posts filled by Telangana State Public Service Commission

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has been able to fill 29,091 posts of the total 36,643 since 2015, an RTI query revealed. Recruitment to the rest of the 5,916 posts has been stalled due to delays in getting weightage marks and court cases.

RTI activist Sudheer Jalagam had sought the information on the job recruitment drive conducted by the TSPSC. The TSPSC has so far issued 143 notifications and notified 36,643 posts in the last five years. The TSPSC informed that filling up of another 1,636 posts was in the process. According to the RTI reply, at 26,443, the highest jobs notified by the TSPSC was in 2017.