Appeal to remove old public toilet in Telangana dismissed

The standing counsel for GHMC submitted that the public convenience was in existence for more than 60 years and renovation was proposed for it.

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday dismissed an appeal seeking the removal of an old public toilet situated in Begum Bazar in the city, making it clear that public interest is more important than the interests of individuals.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, passed this order in an appeal filed by Mirza Sarfaraz Baig and three others challenging the order of a single judge who recently directed the GHMC to complete the renovation works within four months without fail.

The counsel for the appellants contended that the said toilet, situated near the Muslim graveyard in old Feelkhana road, Begum Bazar, is in a dilapidated condition and urged for its removal from its present place.

Meanwhile, the standing counsel for GHMC submitted that the public convenience was in existence for more than 60 years and renovation was proposed for it.

Accordingly, the corporation has sanctioned an amount of Rs 1.6 lakh towards renovation, but works could not be commenced due to Covid-19. After hearing the case, the bench dismissed the appeal.

More from Telangana.
