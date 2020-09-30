Bharat Biotech clocks two decades; Telangana Governor wishes it success

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday congratulated pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech on completing two decades in the industry. Bharat Biotech is one of the companies conducting the phase-3 trials for a Covid-19 vaccine.

The Governor spoke to company heads about one of its first vaccines, Rotavac, for the Rotavirus infection that plagues most third world countries. “Two decades of successful journey in vaccine production by @BharatBiotech. laudable achievement which gives great hope their present hard efforts on #covaxin Wishing them all success in the ongoing trials soon in the larger interest of global community fighting #Covid_19,” she tweeted.