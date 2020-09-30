STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP unfazed by turncoats, Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind sure of party’s win

Published: 30th September 2020 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Tuesday said the party does not bother about the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation (NMC) corporators who have left or plan to leave the party. 

Earlier, five BJP corporators joined the TRS, yet the saffron party bagged 28 seats in the recent NMC elections, he said. Now if some corporators choose to leave the BJP, it will help the party achieve 90 MLAs in the upcoming Assembly elections, said the MP from Nizamabad. 

Arvind said this at a press conference, which he addressed along with the party’s district leaders. “Jo gaya woh mar gaya. (Those who have gone are as good as dead). BJP will increase its strength in the coming elections,” he asserted. 

Arvind said KR Suresh Reddy, D Srinivas, Mandava Venkateshwar Rao and several others had joined the TRS in the past, but the TRS could not damage the BJP. “The people voted for the BJP by keeping in mind Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. They did not look at who was contesting the polls,” he said. 

The leader accused the TRS of using money to draw corporators into its fold, which is not good on part of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. “KCR should play fair politics and not degrade his stature,” he said, predicting major trouble for the Chief Minister as the judgement in a pending court case against him would not be in his favour. 

Speaking on the Farm Bills, Arvind said these live up to the slogan of ‘farmer is king’ which has been around since Independence. “The Bills will cut political interference and domination by middleman. Farmers will give political divorce to TRS in Telangana,” Arvind said. 

The government will continue with the minimum support price (MSP) and market yards will not be affected by the Bills, he clarified. The MP said the government would hold agricultural conventions to explain the Bills to the farmers.

More from Telangana.
Comments

