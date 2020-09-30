Burglars break into SBI ATM in Telangana, loot Rs 15 lakh

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: In a shocking incident, some miscreants broke into an ATM and robbed around Rs 15 lakh. The incident happened at an SBI ATM in Signal Gadda, Jadcherla, late on Monday night. According to police, the thieves used a cutter to break open the glass pane on the ATM door. The burglars also damaged the CCTV cameras in the ATM. Speaking to Express, Deepika, the branch manager, said that the thieves robbed around Rs 15 lakh from the ATM. On learning about the incident, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) G Sridhar, along with Jadcherla circle inspector (CI) G Veera Swami and other local cops, reached the spot and launched investigation.

The cops informed the media that they will soon nab the burglars. Meanwhile, a few locals alleged that this incident has once again proven the poor state of security in the town. There was no security guard when the incident happened, say locals. This would be fine if the ATM were equipped with an instant alarm system but the one at Signal Gadda was not. According to sources, though there are 15 ATMs in the town, none of them are manned by security guards.