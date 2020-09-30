STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress to stage a comeback, rescue irate voters: Telangana MP Uttam Kumar Reddy

Published: 30th September 2020 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy

Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The grand-old Congress party is determined to regain the Dubbaka Assembly seat in the ensuing bypoll. Dubbaka, which was represented by Congress candidate Cheruku Muthyam Reddy in 2009-14, has been a TRS stronghold since their candidate Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy won the seat in 2014. Ramalinga Reddy won the seat for the second time in 2018 Assembly election and solidified the party’s base in the constituency. However, the grand-old Party is confident of winning the seat in the bypoll scheduled for November 3.

“Irrespective of our previous performances, we are aiming high this time to win the Dubbaka seat,” TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy says.

Speaking to Express on Tuesday, Uttam Kumar Reddy alleges that both the TRS and the BJP have failed to deliver the promises they made to the voters. “Both the governments — the TRS in the State and the BJP at the Centre — have failed utterly. There is a serious displeasure and dissatisfaction among the people over these two parties,” Uttam says.

The PCC chief also mentions that they would highlight and expose the failures of both these parties in the poll campaigns. 

Meanwhile, he alleges that the TRS government has focused only on the development of Chief Minister KCR’s Gajwel and T Harish Rao’s Siddipet constituencies in all these years. The government neglected segments like Dubbaka. People who are vexed with the betrayal of the TRS and the BJP would vote for Congress this time, he avers. The PCC chief says that they have already held a series of meetings with the mandal-level leaders. All the important State leaders would tour the constituency. “The party candidate will be announced by the leadership in a day or two,” Uttam adds. Once, the party announce its candidate, a battery of Congress leaders will start the election campaign.

