LRS will deal a body blow to TRS in polls, says Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

HYDERABAD: BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the people will give the TRS voluntary retirement in the upcoming municipal elections if the State government does not abolish the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS).

Releasing a statement in Hyderabad on Tuesday, he alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao seems to be filling his Treasury in the name of LRS, while the people suffer amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Bandi said the BJP agitations at tahsildar offices across Telangana were successful and that such protests will continue till the government abolishes LRS. He criticised KCR for imposing unnecessary taxes on the people, just like the Nizams did.

The people are frustrated with the mismanagement by the TRS government, he said, adding that they are gearing up to teach the TRS a massive lesson in the upcoming municipal polls.