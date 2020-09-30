NIA appeals against bail, Telangana Praja Front leader told to respond

By Express News Service

Adivision bench of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday issued notice to Nalamasa Krishna, vice-president of the Telangana Praja Front (TPF), to respond to an appeal filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) challenging the order of the lower court granting bail to him in a case registered by the State police in connection with his alleged links with Maoists leaders.

The bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy was dealing with an appeal by NIA seeking to set aside the bail granted recently to the accused N Krishna by the Special NIA court at Hyderabad.

The NIA special public prosecutor contended that no bail should be granted to the said accused as per Section 43 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The NIA has already filed charge sheet against the accused, who was arrested in the cases registered by the police for allegedly having links with top Maoist leaders and supporting and furthering the activities of the banned Maoist party. After hearing the case, the bench issued notice to the respondent-accused Krishna to respond and posted the matter to October 13 for further hearing.