Polycet counselling: Telangana HC gives nod for colleges

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to include institutions offering Diploma in 3D animation and graphics, animation and multimedia technology, and fashion technology under the list of approved colleges for conducting counselling for TS-Polycet 2020 from September 30 onwards.

The bench passed this order after hearing the State government’s submission that it had decided to issue no objection certificate (NOC) to the appellants’ institutions for commencing new courses.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Viijaysen Reddy, passed this order in appeals filed separately by Joseph Sriharsha, Mary Indraja Educational Societies and RRM, represented by its correspondent KVK Rao, challenging the orders of a single judge who recently directed the Principal Secretary of Higher Education to take a decision pursuant to the recommendation made by the Commissioner of Technical Education and to communicate the same to the said institutions that aspire to start new Diploma courses. After hearing both sides, the bench directed the authorities concerned to include the appellants’ names in the list of approved colleges for conducting counselling from Wednesday, and closed the appeals.