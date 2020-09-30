Telangana minister wants detailed report on Moinabad case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali directed the Cyberabad police to submit a detailed report on the death of a young girl at her employer’s residence in Moiabad on Friday.

During a meeting on Tuesday, he instructed the police officials concerned to expedite the investigation and ensure a speedy trial.

Mahmood Ali, on Tuesday, reviewed the investigation with Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar, DCP Shamshabad N Prakash Reddy and ACP Rajendranagar Ashok Chakravarthi.