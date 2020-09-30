Telangana government to support small industries by going digital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The growing emphasis on digitisation amid the pandemic is encouraging the State government to automate several departments and, in turn, lend a helping hand to the medium and small scale enterprises in Telangana that have suffered due to Covid-19.

The government aims to kill two birds with one stone with the proposed digitisation drive. Firstly, it aims at moving away from paper-based processes, and secondly, it proposes to support startups and small-scale IT companies.

Speaking on the matter, an official said, “There are questions of sustainability when it comes to several small scale companies that have clients in sectors badly affected by Covid-19. Startups in the State too have been hit, and they are slightly lost due to the disruption”

As a result, the State government has decided to create jobs for small and medium scale companies from Telangana by digitsing various departments.

“There are so many government departments. Departments may want to automate processes or boost their customer outreach by means of digital tools. This will create a number of projects within the government itself, and they will exclusively be given to mid scale and small companies from the State,” an official said.

The creation of the new Advisory Committee on Telangana IT MSME Promotion is likely to play a key role in the proposed project, as it has been entrusted with the responsibility of awarding government projects to such small and medium scale companies.

Automation or digistisation processes were earlier explored by the State government to mitigate the labour crisis after the Covid-induced lockdown. The government has, in fact, asked various sectors of the industry to conduct a study to explore what processes can be automated.