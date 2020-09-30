STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tension in Chunchupalli mandal as police evacuate tribal families 

They demanded that the State government immediately give pattas to the Podu lands. 

Published: 30th September 2020 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Police officials pull down huts at Prashanth Nagar in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Tuesday

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Tension prevailed at Prashanth Nagar village of Chunchupalli mandal in Kothagudem district on the early hours of Tuesday after Revenue Department officials tried to evacuate scores of tribal families who allegedly encroached government lands and erected huts.

Speaking to the media, Adivasi JAC leader V Ramakrishna alleged that the local Tahsildar, Nagaraju, along with police and revenue officials, reached their village in the morning and forcibly shifted the locals to various police stations.

“The huts were razed using bulldozers, rendering tribal families homeless. The women, along with their children, were also taken to the police stations, while many other kids were left alone in the village,” he complained.

He also informed the press that the tribal families have been living in the said piece of land, which they had developed into a small colony and named it Komaram Bheem-KCR Nagar. “Three months ago, the local tahsildar visited our area and assured us that we would be allotted 2BHKs if we vacate the land. However, no steps were taken in this regard later on. On Tuesday, the officials barged into our village and threw us out of ours homes,” he added.

Tribal unions observe Manyam bandh in Bhadrachalam

Tribal associations and unions observed the Manyam (Tribal area) bandh in Bhadrachalam Agency on Tuesday. Tribal association leaders accused the State government of delaying the review petition on GO. No.3. The Supreme Court had invalidated 100 per cent reservation for STs in the scheduled areas. Tribal rights activists have said the order undermines the rights of adivasis. 

The protesting unions also condemned attacks by forest officers on tribal people. They accused the government of failing to stop such attacks. They demanded that the State government immediately give pattas to the Podu lands. 

“As per the Forest Rights Act, pattas for Podu cultivation lands should be given to tribals and the government should include tribal farmers under Rythu Bharosa scheme,” they said. Tribal leaders took out rallies. As part of the bandh, shops and hotels were closed in Bhadrachalam division.  

