Virtual education fair from October 2, will make access to US universities easier

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A virtual education fair aimed at making access to universities in the United States of America (USA) easier is being organised by EducationUSA, the official source of information on US higher education and also a member of US Department of State’s network of international student advising centres, from October 2.

For students seeking Masters or Doctorate programmes in the US, dates have been set for October 2 and 3. For high school students seeking Bachelor programmes, there will be a vritual session from October 9 and10.

An official release said, “Given the current challenges, this fair provides a unique opportunity for Indian students to interact directly with university representatives from over 100 US colleges and universities. Participants will gain valuable information about academic programmes, campus life, financial aid options, and application procedures. This virtual tour will make it easy for you to learn about the advantages of studying in the United States and to meet with EducationUSA advisers about your future college needs.”