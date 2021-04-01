STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

50-year-old arrested for bid to rape minor girl

According to the complaint filed by the minor’s parents, the incident happened when the girl was alone at her house.

Published: 01st April 2021 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: A 50-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly attempting to rape a 17-years-old girl. The incident, reportedly, happened on March 27, but came to light on Wednesday after the survivor’s parents filed a complaint at the Dornakal police station. Based on the plaint, the sleuths arrested the perpetrator, identified as T Kabal, a farmer residing at Bodrai thanda under  Dornakal mandal in Mahabubabad district, later in the day.

According to the complaint filed by the minor’s parents, the incident happened when the girl was alone at her house. While her father is a farmer, her mother works as a daily-wage labourer.According to police, the accused is a neighbour of the survivor. “Both her parents leave for work in the morning itself and return only by evening. The accused, who was aware of their work routine, took advantage of this and barged into their house when the girl was alone and attempted to rape her,” police said.Speaking to Express, Dornakal Inspector E Srinivas said: “Based on a complaint filed by the girl’s parents, the accused has been arrested under the charges of rape and under POCSO Act.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rape
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp