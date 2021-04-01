50-year-old arrested for bid to rape minor girl

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: A 50-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly attempting to rape a 17-years-old girl. The incident, reportedly, happened on March 27, but came to light on Wednesday after the survivor’s parents filed a complaint at the Dornakal police station. Based on the plaint, the sleuths arrested the perpetrator, identified as T Kabal, a farmer residing at Bodrai thanda under Dornakal mandal in Mahabubabad district, later in the day.

According to the complaint filed by the minor’s parents, the incident happened when the girl was alone at her house. While her father is a farmer, her mother works as a daily-wage labourer.According to police, the accused is a neighbour of the survivor. “Both her parents leave for work in the morning itself and return only by evening. The accused, who was aware of their work routine, took advantage of this and barged into their house when the girl was alone and attempted to rape her,” police said.Speaking to Express, Dornakal Inspector E Srinivas said: “Based on a complaint filed by the girl’s parents, the accused has been arrested under the charges of rape and under POCSO Act.”