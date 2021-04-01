Adilabad to get two national Highways

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The Central government has sanctioned the construction of two National Highways within the erstwhile Adilabad district. One of them will connect Mancherial and Warangal, while the other will be from Bhainsa to Medak. A detailed project report (DPR) has been submitted to the Union government regarding the same, and final clearance for the roads is expected soon. Apart from this, work on two highways — NH 44 and NH 363 from Mancherial to Chandrapur of Maharashtra — are in progress.

The Mancherial-Warangal NH was sanctioned and a notification for it was released on March 3. The highway starts from Velal in Jaipur mandal of Mancherial district and connects Hyderabad via Manthani and Warangal. The road proposed from Bhainsa to Medak has a total length of 168 km. The DPR submitted to the Union government may be sanctioned in 2022, said a NHAI official. The road will connect the towns of Basara, Beedrali, Takli, Mudhole, Dahegaon Bhainsa and Nanded district of Maharashtra. Once the two proposed highways are completed, there are chances that an industrial corridor would be set up along the roads.