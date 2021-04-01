STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Beds in top hospitals filling up fast as second wave of coronavirus intensifies

Health Department officials have pointed out that the pattern of bed occupancy is indicative of the second wave.  

Published: 01st April 2021 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Private tertiary care hospitals in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits have been recording a steep rise in occupancy of Covid-19 beds for the past couple of weeks, with some well-known ones reaching full capacity. 

As on date, of the 2,228 beds occupied in private hospitals across Telangana, 1,281 are in the GHMC limits. An analysis of the medical bulletin shows that even though there are around 81 major private hospitals in the GHMC limits, only 16 have over 50 beds reserved for Covid-19 treatment. Of these 16, nearly a dozen have reached almost full capacity and the others are 50 per cent full. The number of smaller private hospitals with Covid-19 beds has increased in Hyderabad, but the patient rush is higher at super-speciality private hospitals, where the number of beds has fallen.

In August 2020, there were 4,641 beds available in 60 hospitals in the GHMC limits, which fell to 3,131 across 81 hospitals on March 31, 2021. Apollo Hospitals, which had over 900 beds in August, now has hardly 100. Similar is the case with Sunshine, KIMS and Care, among other big hospitals, which had 150-300 beds earlier but slowly reduced it to 100-odd beds. Health Department officials have pointed out that the pattern of bed occupancy is indicative of the second wave.  

Officials from the Telangana Health Department have pointed out that the pattern of bed occupancy — wherein the number of beds available overall is less but the occupancy is high in some private hospitals — is indicative of the second wave of the pandemic. 

“Those, who were not infected during the first phase of the pandemic, are getting sick now. This includes many economically well-off people living in apartments and gated communities in the GHMC limits, who could afford to isolate themselves earlier. Now that they are going about their daily business, they are getting exposed to the infection,” an official told Express.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC Covid-19 hospitals coronavirus
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp