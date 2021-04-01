Covid norms go for a toss at Vemulawada temple

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Even though devotees are currently not allowed to get a darshan of Lord Shiva Kalyanam, hundreds of them gathered outside the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada here on Wednesday.

Due to increasing cases of Covid-19, as per the directions of higher officials, even temple authorities are not allowed to attend the Kalayanam programme. Among the people who came to the temple were a group of ardent devotees, for whom the Kalyanam is of utmost significance.

Called Shiva Parvathulu, these devotees believe that during Kalyanam, they themselves are getting married to Lord Shiva. They also pour talambralu on their heads and carry tridents during the ceremony, which is part of an age-old tradition. Many Shiva Parvathulu, as well as transgenders, came outside the temple from various States, including Maharashtra.

However, devotees hardly maintained any sort of physical distancing and more than half of them were not wearing masks. Devotees were allowed darshans of Lord Shiva and Goddess Raja Rajeshwari from the antharalayam (hall) of the temple.