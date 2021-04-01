Daily COVID caseload 19 in Telangana on four-month high, state registers over 800 infections

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reporting the highest caseload in the past 4 months, Telangana on Wednesday added 887 cases of Covid-19 to its tally. The active number of cases by virtue of this has shot up to 5511 overnight. The last time Telangana saw over 800 cases was on November 29th, 2020 (805).

The surge has been sharp in districts like Nirmal and Nizamabad which share a border with Maharashtra. Both these districts have reported 78 and 45 cases respectively. Cases in Nirmal are third-highest for any district in Telangana, after GHMC and Medchal.

GHMC limits crossed the 200 mark for the first time in several months with 201 cases and Medchal reported 79 cases also highest reported this year.

Meanwhile, in terms of bed occupancy, merely 925 beds in government facilities are occupied, leaving about 7552 vacant. Apart from that, in private facilities, 2420 beds are filled up sparing 5693 beds vacant.

Owing to the precarious situation, the Health Minister of Telangana has called for an urgent meeting with senior health officials on Thursday.