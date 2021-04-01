STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government told to file updated affidavit in school fee issue

Replying to a query from the bench, special counsel for Telangana A Sanjeev Kumar submitted that the State had issued the said GO to see that the private schools collect only tuition fee.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to file an updated affidavit informing it about the action taken against the erring schools which have violated GO 46. The court said that the affidavit should also mention about the number of schools which were derecognised and number of show-cause notices issued for violation of the GO, which is meant to charge only tuition fee on monthly basis during 2020-21 academic year in view of Covid-19 situation and that it will initiate action against such schools affiliated to the State board as per provisions of Education Act, 1982.

A division bench of the court, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, passed this order in batch petitions filed by the parents of several schoolchildren, seeking direction to the managements of various private schools in the city to collect tuition fee for academic year 2020-21 at the same rate of quantum of tuition fee that was collected in the last academic year on monthly basis in terms of GO 46 issued by the State government on April 21 last year, and to extend all facilities of online classes and examinations to their children.

Replying to a query from the bench, special counsel for Telangana A Sanjeev Kumar submitted that the State had issued the said GO to see that the private schools collect only tuition fee. However, some of the schools have been collecting caution deposit apart from the tuition fee. Steps have been taken at the district-level for taking action against the erring schools for violation of GO. He sought some time for filing an updated affidavit on the issue.After hearing the above submissions, the bench posted the matter to April 23.

Dealing with a contempt case filed by some parents, the bench directed the petitioners concerned to hand over the demand drafts of admitted fee to the concerned school management within a week’s time. It also directed the respondent school management of St Andrews High School, Secunderabad to declare the results of the examination conducted in January this year pertaining to the students immediately after receiving the DDs. 

