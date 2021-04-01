STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mallannasagar oustees vow to fight tooth & nail to get justice

Residents of Mogilicheruvu thanda in Etigadda Kistapur say that they are not ready to relocate without getting proper compensation

Published: 01st April 2021 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Mallannasagar oustees vow to fight tooth & nail to get justice

Oustees of Mogilicheruvu thanda argue with the officials, on Wednesday

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Reiterating their decision not to vacate Mogilicheruvu thanda, one of the villages which would be submerged by the Mallannasagar project, until the government provides them full compensation, scores of oustees have come forward stating that they are ready to fight tooth and nail to get justice. According to sources, the thanda, situated in Etigadda Kistapur village, has been witnessing some tense scenes for the past two days after the officials reached Mogilicheruvu with vehicles to evacuate the oustees.

When Express went around the thanda, several oustees told the newspaper that they do not trust the officials, though the latter have been saying that they will provide compensation once they shift to Mutrajpally.“The officials gave the same promise to those who lived in four other submerging villages. However, most of these people have not received even a single rupee. Those who got cheques also have not been able to cash them till date,” the oustees said. Meanwhile, the residents of the thanda are now requesting the authorities concerned to show them some respect and humanity.

Tension since two days

In the meantime, Express learnt that the tension began around two days ago when the revenue officials reached Mogilicheruvu with 10-12 DCM vans to evacuate the local residents and shift them to Mutrajpally, a resettlement village near Gajwel. While making it clear that they won’t vacate their houses until the government releases full compensation, the oustees stood their ground and refused to move. Though the officials tried to calm the residents, their efforts went in vain and had to leave the thanda on both Tuesday and Wednesday without making any progress.When Express spoke to a few revenue officials, they mentioned that the government has given clear instructions as to “who all are eligible for receiving compensation”.“We have been told not to provide compensation until the oustees relocate to the resettlement village,” they added. 

Collector to visit Mutrajpally

Meanwhile, the revenue officials informed the oustees that the district Collector will soon reach Mutrajpally, interact with the oustees and clear their doubts. After hearing this, a family packed their belongings and relocated to the resettlement village.Speaking to Express, Ravi Naik, a resident of Mogilicheruvu thanda, said: “When we interacted with a few youngsters who have already relocated to Mutrajpally, they said that the officials have promised to provide due compensation soon. However, the officials said that it will take some more time as the government is yet to release the amount. We are worried that it might take too long. Similar incidents have happened in the past too. Though the officials promised a few villagers of compensation within one month after relocation, these people have not received any money till now.” A person named Ashok of Etigadda Kistapur village alleged that the officials are only concerned about evacuation, and not about providing oustees due compensation.

