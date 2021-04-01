Must think beyond loan waivers: VP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday emphasised the need for agricultural reforms to make agriculture profitable and improve the status of farmers. Speaking at the launch of book ‘Agriculture in India: Contemporary Challenges - in the Context of Doubling Farmers Income’, authored by former AP Chief Secretary Dr Mohan Kanda, he called for long term policy changes and said that the governments to think beyond loan waivers.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at Dr Mohan Kanda’s book launch

on Wednesday | VINAY MADAPU

More than just doles, the farmers need timely and affordable credit, assured and quality power, infrastructural support like godowns and marketing facilities, he said. Stressing that “we can’t continue with business as usual”, the Vice President called for cooperative action and a dialogue with farmers as well as agricultural scientists to design a system that delivers tangible results to the farming community.