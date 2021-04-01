Poll officer rejects BJP rebel Niveditha’s papers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the BJP State leadership is attempting to pacify rebel candidate Kankanala Niveditha Reddy, the Nagarjunasagar byelection Returning Officer rejected her nomination papers after scrutiny, on Wednesday.Niveditha wanted to contest on behalf of the BJP and not as an Independent. An Independent or candidate of an unrecognised party needs to name 10 people proposing their name with the nomination.

However, the candidate of a recognised party needs backing of only one person. Niveditha didn’t provide the required 10 proposers, though she didn’t file Form A and Form B (which certifies that a candidate is from a recognised political party).“The question of compromising with Niveditha didn’t arise as she doesn’t want to contest as a rebel. The BJP state leadership is angry with her behaviour. Will leaders work in the party only if given candidature in the elections,” asked NV Subash, BJP spokesperson. He added that the party is in talks with Niveditha and her spouse Sridhar Reddy, BJP Nalgonda district president, requesting them not to leave the party.Meanwhile, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar will join the byelection campaign in the next two-three days.

Nominations of 16 others also rejected

Apart from Niveditha Reddy, the bypoll Returning Officer rejected 16 other nominations for the Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll on Wednesday. With this, 60 candidates are now in fray for the seat. Polling will take place on April 17 from 7 am to 7 pm. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. The officials will set up 346 polling stations; a booth for every 1,000 voters