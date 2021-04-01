RT-PCR test a must for patients, orders Telangana government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking the Covid-19 surveillance up a notch, the Telangana government on Wednesday made the RT-PCR test mandatory for outpatients and inpatients of five categories at hospitals. The five categories include those coming to hospital with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), Influenza-like Illness (ILI) symptoms, asymptomatic high-risk patients who are hospitalised or seeking immediate hospitalisation, asymptomatic patients undergoing surgical/non-surgical invasive procedures and all pregnant women in/near labour who are hospitalised for delivery, according to a government order.

For inpatients undergoing invasive procedures, the testing has been mandated for once a week during their stay in hospital. The directions are as per the advisory issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research in September, 2020 on the ‘Strategy of Covid-19 testing in India’.

Rules as per ICMR advisory

Meanwhile, with 684 fresh Covid-19 cases, Telangana appears to be heading towards the second wave much faster than before. In this month alone, 8,966 cases have been added to the tally, with 63 individuals dying in the last 31 days

Many opting for bigger hosps

Despite fewer beds in bigger hospitals, many are headed there. This is also despite the number of smaller private hosps with Covid beds increasing in Hyderabad. Of the 2,228 beds occupied in private hospitals across Telangana, 1,281 are in the GHMC limits