STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

RT-PCR test a must for patients, orders Telangana government

Taking the Covid-19 surveillance up a notch, the Telangana government on Wednesday made the RT-PCR test mandatory for outpatients and inpatients of five categories at hospitals. 

Published: 01st April 2021 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

A senior citizen gets a Covid-19 vaccine shot at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday | VINAY MADAPU

A senior citizen gets a Covid-19 vaccine shot at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday | VINAY MADAPU

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking the Covid-19 surveillance up a notch, the Telangana government on Wednesday made the RT-PCR test mandatory for outpatients and inpatients of five categories at hospitals. The five categories include those coming to hospital with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), Influenza-like Illness (ILI) symptoms, asymptomatic high-risk patients who are hospitalised or seeking immediate hospitalisation, asymptomatic patients undergoing surgical/non-surgical invasive procedures and all pregnant women in/near labour who are hospitalised for delivery, according to a government order.

For inpatients undergoing invasive procedures, the testing has been mandated for once a week during their stay in hospital. The directions are as per the advisory issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research in September, 2020 on the ‘Strategy of Covid-19 testing in India’. 

Rules as per ICMR advisory
The directions are as per the advisory issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research in September, 2020 on the ‘Strategy of Covid-19 testing in India’. Meanwhile, with 684 fresh Covid-19 cases, Telangana appears to be heading towards the second wave much faster than before. In this month alone, 8,966 cases have been added to the tally, with 63 individuals dying in the last 31 days

Many opting for bigger hosps 
Despite fewer beds in bigger hospitals, many are headed there. This is also despite the number of smaller private hosps with Covid beds increasing in Hyderabad. Of the 2,228 beds occupied in private hospitals across Telangana, 1,281 are in the GHMC limits

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RT-PCR Covid-19 Telangana government
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp