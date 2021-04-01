Telangana creates firewall to protect government websites

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has put up a firewall against Internet Protocol (IP) addresses originating from China and Pakistan to prevent them from accessing the government websites, which have their data stored in Telangana government’s State Data Centre (SDC) in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

Now the nationals of these two countries cannot access Telangana government websites that have their servers in the SDC, which include websites like goir.telangana.gov.in for Government Orders as well as dharani.telangana.gov.in.

However, it is important to know that not all servers of State government websites are in the SDC. Many departments or sub sections of a department choose to host their website on their own servers rather than transferring the same to the SDC, considering that this move can leave these government websites vulnerable to hacking.