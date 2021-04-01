STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana creates firewall to protect government websites

However, it is important to know that not all servers of State government websites are in the SDC.

Published: 01st April 2021 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

internet, net neutrality, open web, world wide, cable, hardware, hacking

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has put up a firewall against Internet Protocol (IP) addresses originating from China and Pakistan to prevent them from accessing the government websites, which have their data stored in Telangana government’s State Data Centre (SDC) in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. 

Now the nationals of these two countries cannot access Telangana government websites that have their servers in the SDC, which include websites like goir.telangana.gov.in for Government Orders as well as dharani.telangana.gov.in.  

However, it is important to know that not all servers of State government websites are in the SDC. Many departments or sub sections of a department choose to host their website on their own servers rather than transferring the same to the SDC, considering that this move can leave these government websites vulnerable to hacking.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp