Telangana to vaccinate 50K people per day

HYDERABAD: Telangana will have nearly 90 lakh to 1 crore individuals eligible for vaccinations in the 45 to 60 year age bracket. The vaccinations for this group will begin on April 1 at more than 600 vaccination centres, informed officials. The State, which has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, is hoping that the age relaxation will help immunise more number of people at a faster pace.

“The response to the vaccination rollout has been slow. However, with newer the priority group opening up now, we are hoping to have a target of 50k individuals every day from here onwards. We intend to cover the complete target population between June and July,” said Dr GS Rao, Director of Public Health.

The Health Department has also written to the Health Ministry seeking permission to vaccinate around 10 lakh individuals, who by virtue of their work fall in high exposure categories - like teachers, transport workers, bankers, and so on.”We have identified certain groups which come in frequent contact with the public, we have written to the Health Ministry to permit us to include them as well in the vaccination drive,” added Rao.

March saw 8,966 cases of Covid, 63 deaths in TS

Hyderabad: With 684 new cases of Covid-19, Telangana appears to be heading for the second wave of Covid-19 much faster. In March alone, 8,966 cases were added to the tally, with 63 individuals dying in last 31 days. In sharp contrast, between February 1 to February 28, around 4,226 cases and 33 deaths were reported. The GHMC limits reported 184 cases, the highest, followed by Medchal with 61 and Nizamabad with 48 cases. The situation seems to be turning equally bad across all erstwhile district headquarters with Karimnagar reporting 23 cases, Jagtial-19, Nirmal-30, and Warangal Urban-17 cases. The active cases are now at 4965 cases.