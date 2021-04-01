TSPSC now just a 1-man commission

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), which is supposed to have 11 members, including a chairman, has now been reduced to a one-man Commission with the sole remaining member getting appointed as the acting chairman on Wednesday. This occurred due to a slew of retirements of other members of the Commission.

Prof Sailu Chintha is now the acting chairman. Two years ago, the Commission had six members and a chairman. The strength of the Commission being reduced to just one person is a concern, as Chief Minister (CM) K Chandrasekhar Rao had recently announced a massive recruitment drive by the State government to fill 50,000 vacant positions in various departments.

The TSPSC, a constitutional body, plays an important role in recruitment by notifying the vacancies and conducting recruitment examinations. The condition of TSPSC has a large number of government job-seeking youth in the State worried.

“Telangana government is in dire need of around 1.5 lakh employees. With the TSPSC being reduced to a one-man Commission now, it is highly doubtful if the recruitments will be conducted on time to fill the vacant positions,” said Elchala Dattatreya of the Osmania University JAC.