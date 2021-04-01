STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TSPSC now just a 1-man commission

The TSPSC, a constitutional body, plays an important role in recruitment by notifying the vacancies and conducting recruitment examinations.

Published: 01st April 2021 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), which is supposed to have 11 members, including a chairman, has now been reduced to a one-man Commission with the sole remaining member getting appointed as the acting chairman on Wednesday. This occurred due to a slew of retirements of other members of the Commission. 

Prof Sailu Chintha is now the acting chairman. Two years ago, the Commission had six members and a chairman. The strength of the Commission being reduced to just one person is a concern, as Chief Minister (CM) K Chandrasekhar Rao had recently announced a massive recruitment drive by the State government to fill 50,000 vacant positions in various departments. 

The TSPSC, a constitutional body, plays an important role in recruitment by notifying the vacancies and conducting recruitment examinations. The condition of TSPSC has a large number of government job-seeking youth in the State worried. 

“Telangana government is in dire need of around 1.5 lakh employees. With the TSPSC being reduced to a one-man Commission now, it is highly doubtful if the recruitments will be conducted on time to fill the vacant positions,” said Elchala Dattatreya of the Osmania University JAC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp