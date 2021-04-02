Cops, CRPF nab Maoist, defuse bomb

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Cherla police and CRPF forces jointly nabbed one Maoist militia member and recovered a pressure cooker bomb and a land mine at Rallavagu forest area in Cherla mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Thursday.

During combing operations between Battigudem and Rallavagu forest area, the forces came across some persons and asked them to stop. All the persons except one escaped. They also found a pressure cooker bomb and a land mine, which was defused by a bomb squad.

On questioning, the arrested man, M Rajanna alias Rajaiah, revealed that about 20 Maoist militia members have been planting pressure cooker bombs and land mines in Rallapuram, Veerapuram and Burgampad areas to target police forces.