Demand to make cow national animal at Gau Mahagarjana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Yuga Thulasi Foundation organised a ‘Gau Mahagarjana’ event at NTR Stadium on Thursday where it pledged to protect cows. Before the commencement of the event, a major fire broke out at the venue but no casualties were reported.

Tridandi Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar Swami attends Gau Mahagarjana event at NTR Grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday | vinay madapu

The gathering was attended by Chinna Jeeyar Swami and several other religious leaders. Several resolutions were passed at the event, demanding the State to frame laws on cow protection, shut illegal slaughterhouses and implement the Cow Bandhu scheme similar to Rythu Bandhu. They further demanded all State governments to pass resolutions in their Legislative Assemblies asking the Centre to declare cow as the national animal.