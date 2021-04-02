Govt lying about jobs, says Bandi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday asked the State government how they would carry out recruitments in the State when there are posts vacant in the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) itself. He was speaking at the BJP Yuva Morcha State executives meeting at the party’s State office.

Sanjay said the State government was spreading lies with regard to the number of jobs provided. “In the Governor’s speech, it was said that 34,000 government jobs were provided against the State government’s claims of 1.3 lakh jobs. Who is right?” he questioned. He slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over the latter’s promise of job notifications and unemployment allowance.